Deputies: Woman accidentally fires gun at Brandon mall after reaching into her purse

Authorities say there was never an active shooter situation at the mall.

BRANDON, Fla. — Deputies say a woman accidentally fired a gun Saturday afternoon at a mall in Brandon, causing several people to call authorities for reports of a possible shooting.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release they responded to the reports and arrived at the Brandon Town Center Mall.

When they got to the mall, deputies say they reviewed surveillance footage and found out that a woman had reached for something in her purse, which appeared to show her accidentally firing a gun in her bag.

"Every day, our deputies put their lives on the line to protect our communities and today was no different," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our agency's dedication and swift response to this incident demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens."

Law enforcement says they have not located anyone that was injured in the "isolated" shooting.