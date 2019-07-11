BRANDON, Fla. — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Wednesday in Brandon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting call was from the Westchester Apartments in Nina Elizabeth Circle.

Deputies said the woman was sent to the hospital but didn’t say how bad she was hurt.

Investigators did not say if the shooter was found.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter