Deputies searching for shooter after 2 people hurt

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating after two people were shot and crashed Tuesday night in Brandon.
Deputies said the two people who were shot also crashed into a tree around 10 p.m. near the Westchester Apartments on Nina Elizabeth Circle.
They are both expected to be okay, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators say they are still looking for the shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Florida becomes third state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases
- Here's which states have certified election results
- UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
- Possible 'bribery-for-pardon' scheme investigated by Justice Department
- Sheriff: Driver accused of running over librarian after attacking her son charged with murder
- Can Tampa Bay area hospitals handle rising COVID-19 case numbers?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter