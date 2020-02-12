Deputies searching for shooter after 2 people hurt

Deputies said the two people who were shot also crashed into a tree.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating after two people were shot and crashed Tuesday night in Brandon.

Deputies said the two people who were shot also crashed into a tree around 10 p.m. near the Westchester Apartments on Nina Elizabeth Circle.

They are both expected to be okay, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say they are still looking for the shooter.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

