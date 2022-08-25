Bruno the dog rescued from Tampa apartment fire

Firefighters said despite being thirsty, Bruno made an immediate recovery.

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa dog owner has their four-legged family member back after Bruno was rescued from a burning apartment building Wednesday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a report of an apartment unit on fire just after 10:30 a.m. on Terrace Club Lane, the agency said in a news release.

Firefighters form Engine 14 arrived to find smoke coming from the first-floor apartment and initiated an "aggressive interior attack." They were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes and limited the flames to the kitchen where it started, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

During the response, one firefighter rescued an unresponsive dog from the apartment. Paramedics jumped in to help the pup and administered high-flow oxygen to the pet through a special oxygen mask, which helped revive him.

"Despite being thirsty, 'Bruno' made an immediate recovery," Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.