Several-acre brush fire reported in Gibsonton

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Fire rescue crews are battling a brush fire in Gibsonton that began at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a smoke investigation near the area west of Interstate 75 and north of Big Bend Road. Crews arrived to find a several-acre fire in the thick brush nearby.

Challenged by the terrain and access, firefighters worked with the Florida Forest Service to keep the brush fire in check, Hillsborough Fire Rescue said in a news release.

"Crews used water tankers and fire engines to shuttle water to the brush trucks during the several-hour operation," first responders said.

There are no reported injuries.