Crews battle fire at Ruskin palm tree farm

RUSKIN, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out the remaining hot spots of a brush fire that spread to a palm tree farm Wednesday afternoon in Ruskin.

At around 2 p.m., Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call of a brush fire that spread to a nearby palm tree farm in the 1900 block of 19th Avenue NE. Authorities said the 911 call reported a tractor on fire and flames spreading to trees and brush.

Fire crews worked for two hours before the fire was contained, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says. As of 5 p.m., firefighters were still on the scene extinguishing hot spots.

Officials estimate more than 5 acres were consumed during the fire.