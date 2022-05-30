Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jonsen arrested for DUI

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen was arrested early Monday morning for driving under the influence, online jail records show.
Officers spotted a car on N. Dale Mabry Highway just north of Interstate 275 appearing to speed, weave in and out of the lanes and straddle the lane markers, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Its driver, Jonsen, was arrested by Tampa police around 3:18 a.m., according to jail records. The 25-year-old appeared to be impaired and refused to provide a breath sample, the agency added.
"During this Memorial holiday, please remember to use a ride-share service or a sober designated driver," the department said in a statement.