Commercial building catches fire in North Seminole Heights

Firefighters say the flames were under control in 15 minutes.

TAMPA, Fla. — An electrical/mechanical failure caused a commercial building fire early Wednesday morning in North Seminole Heights.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from inside the single-story structure at N Florida Avenue and E Broad Street.

Luckily, nobody was inside, and no injuries were reported. Emergency crews were able to get the flames under control within just 15 minutes.

The northbound and southbound lanes of N Florida Avenue were temporarily shut down between W Patterson Street and W Clifton Street for safety purposes because of the location of the building.