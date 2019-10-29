TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens is mourning the loss of one of their beloved Bengal tigers.
Bala was 13 years old and known for her unique, light coloring. The tiger lived with her brother Bhutan at the Tampa park since 2007.
"Bala was loved by her care team and the guests who visited Jungala," Busch Gardens said on Facebook. "She will be dearly missed."
A spokesperson with Busch Gardens said Bala was injured during "an atypical interaction" with her brother. She was taken to the park's Animal Care Center, but her wounds were too great.
The park said she was humanely euthanized. A full necropsy is being done, and the team will know more about her death once the test results come back.
RELATED: Haunted houses, theme parks, pumpkin festivals and more Halloween events in Tampa Bay
RELATED: Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream celebrates 20 years with ticket deal
RELATED: Busch Gardens, SeaWorld announce details of 2 new roller coasters coming in 2020
What other people are reading right now:
- Grandfather charged in death of granddaughter who fell 11 stories on a cruise ship
- Tampa man charged in teen's overdose death wants case dismissed
- Thousands of people petition to save decaying wooden playground
- Mom suing after medics failed to take daughter to hospital, check her vitals. She later died.
- 2 women banned indefinitely from MLB after flashing during World Series
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter