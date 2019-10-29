TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens is mourning the loss of one of their beloved Bengal tigers.

Bala was 13 years old and known for her unique, light coloring. The tiger lived with her brother Bhutan at the Tampa park since 2007.

"Bala was loved by her care team and the guests who visited Jungala," Busch Gardens said on Facebook. "She will be dearly missed."

A spokesperson with Busch Gardens said Bala was injured during "an atypical interaction" with her brother. She was taken to the park's Animal Care Center, but her wounds were too great.

The park said she was humanely euthanized. A full necropsy is being done, and the team will know more about her death once the test results come back.

