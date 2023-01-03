Busch Gardens rolling out special offer for 2023 Fun Card

The purchase allows guests to attend Busch Gardens any day for free for the entire 2023 year.

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all amusement park lovers across Florida!

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Tuesday the launch of a special offer for the park's 2023 Fun Card.

For a limited time, guests can buy a Fun Card and get another one for free!

The purchase allows guests to attend Busch Gardens any day for free for the entire year. Also, the Fun Card gives people free admission to Adventure Island Water Park through Dec. 31.

The Busch Garden Fun Card costs $132.99 and the buy-one-get-one deal only applies to purchasing the product online and the offer runs through Jan. 15, the amusement park said in a news release.

Families can also register for a 2023 Preschool Card, which allows children under the age of five free admission to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. This offer is only available to Florida residents through Feb. 26, Busch Gardens says.