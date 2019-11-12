TAMPA, Fla. — Nothing screams the holidays in Tampa Bay quite like clear blue skies and a Christmas tree on top of a roller coaster.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay did just that on Tuesday, and tweeted a video of it.

The decorated tree and an American flag sat atop of the Iron Gwazi coaster, which is under construction. It's set to open in 2020.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg also put a Christmas tree on a coaster -- the Pantheon roller coaster opening next year.

