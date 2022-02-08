Busch Gardens closes for chilly, dreary weather

Wednesday should be a better day.

TAMPA, Fla. — The weather outside didn't exactly scream "great day to head to a theme park" but for those wanting to visit Busch Gardens, they'll have to wait another day.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay tweeted that it would be closed as of noon Tuesday. It's probably for good reason: 10 Tampa Bay meteorologist Grant Gilmore forecasts a high of 58 degrees and a 100-percent chance of rain.

And chances are, wherever you might be in Tampa Bay, it's already raining or it will be raining in no time.

"Due to inclement weather, Busch Gardens will close at 12pm today, February 8," the park's tweet said.

Due to inclement weather, Busch Gardens will close at 12pm today, February 8. pic.twitter.com/PNyei6bLnr — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) February 8, 2022

Gilmore says skies will clear slowly but surely through the day Wednesday, with temperatures rising back into the mid to upper 60s.