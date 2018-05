TAMPA, Fla. - A power outage is forcing Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to delay entry to the park Saturday morning.

The park tweeted at 11:31 a.m. Saturday that it is working with TECO to restore power "as soon as possible."

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is experiencing a power outage, today, May 12. We are currently delaying entry into the park, and our ambassadors are working with TECO to restore power as soon as possible. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) May 12, 2018

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

