Hillsborough County

Busch Gardens launches deal for free park admission through end of the year

Pricing for the 2024 Fun Card starts at $134.99.
Credit: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Classes may be back in session, but that doesn't mean the family fun has to stop. 

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Monday afternoon the launch of the 2024 Fun Card. 

This new deal offers free admission for the remainder of the year and unlimited visits through all of 2024, the theme park said in a news release. 

To receive the offer, guests have to pay the price for a day and then they will get more than 16 months of park admission. 

Those who purchase the limited-time deal will be allowed to experience Busch Gardens' remaining 2023 season events, such as Bier Fest, Spooktacular and Christmas Town while also riding the new Serengeti Flyer attraction and the award-winning hybrid roller coaster the Iron Gwazy. 

To learn more about the new deal, click here.

