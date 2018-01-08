TAMPA, Fla. -- Busch Gardens is quickly becoming a beer-lovers destination.

First, the Tampa theme park announced the return of free beer and extended the offer through the end of summer. Now, there won’t be a gap in opportunities for brews with Bier Fest starting Aug. 25.

Previous: Busch Gardens extends free beer program through Aug. 24

The new festival is on weekends through Sept. 16, including Labor Day, and features more than 100 beers from 60 different breweries from Tampa Bay and around the world.

Some of the local craft breweries include:

-- 3 Daughters Brewing

--7venth Sun Brewery

-- Big Storm Brewing Company

-- Cigar City Brewing Company

-- Coppertail Brewing Company

-- Crooked Thumb Brewery

-- Florida Avenue Brewing Company

-- Funky Buddha Brewery

-- Green Bench Brewing Company

-- Islamorada Beer Company

-- M.I.A. Beer Company

-- Swamp Head Brewery

-- Tampa Bay Brewing Company

Beyond Florida, some breweries include Founders Brewing, Goose Island, Kona Brewing, SeaDog Brewing, SweetWater Brewing and more.

The festival will also have “culinary cabins” with brew-themed bites like sliders, soft pretzels with beer cheese dip, fish and chips, end-of-summer salads and more.

Bier Fest is included with park admission, but food and drinks are sold separately. Like Busch Gardens’ other food-themed festivals, sampling lanyards are available starting $29.99.

More information and tickets available on Busch Gardens’ website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP