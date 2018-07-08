TAMPA, Fla. -- If you love roller coasters but aren't too afraid of heights, Busch Gardens has a perfect new tour for you.

The Roller Coaster Insider Tour is a two-hour behind-the-scenes look at the park's coasters SheiKra, Cheetah Hunt and Cobra's Curse.

Previous: Busch Gardens hosts new Bier Fest starting Aug. 25

The tour starts with a trip to the top of SheiKra, towering at 200 feet. The next stop is at one of the main launches for the super fast Cheetah Hunt. The tour ends in the control room for Cobra's Curse, one of the park's newest rides.

Related: Busch Gardens named in USA Today's 10Best theme parks

The tour includes preferred parking and one front-of-line access to one coaster of your choice to enjoy after the tour ends. Participants have to be 14 or older and anyone under 18 has to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for the tour start at $49.99 and vary on different days, but all happen before the park opens.

More information and tickets at Busch Gardens' website.

More: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens ban plastic straws in all parks

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP