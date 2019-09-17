TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest male gorilla at Busch Gardens has died.

Sim Sim, 33, lived at the Tampa park since 1992.

"He will be greatly missing by our ambassadors and guests alike," Busch Gardens said on Facebook. "We thank you all for your continued support of Busch Gardens and our commitment to conservation."

According to Gorillas Land, a website that shares news about captive gorillas around the world, Sim Sim was born Jan. 25, 1986, and was at the Yerkes Primate Center in Georgia until 1992.

Sim Sim came to Busch Gardens on April 15, 1992.

According to the website, he had two offspring: Enzi and Kamari.

