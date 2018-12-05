Update: TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens has reopened with "partial power," according to a spokesperson with the park.
The spokesperson said a squirrel in a substation breaker caused the outage.
Adventure Islands is accepting Busch Gardens tickets Saturday due to the outage.
ckquote>
Original Story: TAMPA, Fla. - A power outage is forcing Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to delay entry to the park Saturday morning.
The park tweeted at 11:31 a.m. Saturday that it is working with TECO to restore power "as soon as possible."
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2018 WTSP