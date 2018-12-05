Update: TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens has reopened with "partial power," according to a spokesperson with the park.

The spokesperson said a squirrel in a substation breaker caused the outage.

Adventure Islands is accepting Busch Gardens tickets Saturday due to the outage.

Power has been restored to specific areas of the park including our award-winning ice show, Turn it up!, some animal habitats and two of our restaurants. For guests looking for additional help, please email BGA.guestinformation@seaworld.com. Thank you for your patience — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) May 12, 2018

Hey @Buschgardens fans! Have a ticket you want to use today but hear there is a power outage? Come cool off with us, we are honoring #buschgardens tickets today! — Adventure Island (@AdventureIsland) May 12, 2018

Original Story: TAMPA, Fla. - A power outage is forcing Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to delay entry to the park Saturday morning.

The park tweeted at 11:31 a.m. Saturday that it is working with TECO to restore power "as soon as possible."

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is experiencing a power outage, today, May 12. We are currently delaying entry into the park, and our ambassadors are working with TECO to restore power as soon as possible. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) May 12, 2018

