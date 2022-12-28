Busch Gardens to open new bar, lounge

Springs Taproom, which will replace Garden Gate Café, will serve guests a variety of classic cocktails, frozen beverages, small bites and more.

TAMPA, Fla. — An all-new taproom at Busch Gardens will open for the public in early January, according to a news release.

Springs Taproom, which will replace Garden Gate Café, will serve guests a variety of classic cocktails, frozen beverages, small bites and more.

"The new venue has been rethemed with a mix of modern decoration and classic photos, taking guests on a journey down memory lane," the news release said.

Guests will be able to enjoy 12 draft beer options, some available year-round and other seasonal options, as well as frozen drinks like frosé and frojitos, which will be served daily.

Back in October, the world's tallest and fastest "screamin' swing" ride was announced to open in spring 2023.

The "Serengeti Flyer" will swing above Busch Gardens' 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing "multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth," the park wrote in a release.

The ride will feature twin dueling arms that will reach speeds of 68 miles per hour and a height of 135 feet at the ride's peak. Riders will be seated in back-to-back rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing 40 guests to ride at once.