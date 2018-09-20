TAMPA, Fla. -- With just over 20,000 rhinos left on the planet across five different species, World Rhino Day on Saturday aims to educate and encourage the preservation of these vital animals.

Busch Gardens is offering its first-ever Rhino Endangered Species Tour through Sunday, where you'll get an up-close encounter with the park's black rhino, Jody. You'll learn how the park's Conservation Fund supports these animals and learn how Busch Gardens caretakers care and train these massive animals.

You'll also get to feed giraffes and watch white rhinos, zebras and other animals lounge in the park's Serengeti Plain.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park also offers a Southern White Rhino Backstage tour, where you'll get up close to one of the zoo's massive white rhinos.

The World Wildlife Fund-South Africa created World Rhino Day in 2010 to celebrate the world's five species of rhinos and educate the public about the species' endangered and vulnerable statuses.

