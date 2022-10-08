Car catches fire in Riverview garage, HCFR says

There were no reported injuries.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A car caught on fire at a garage inside a home in Riverview at 4:18 p.m. Saturday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release.

When units arrived at the home on Laurel Ledge Drive, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage, HCFR says.

Crews then reportedly deployed a handline to get rid of the fire.

Other firefighters that arrived later at the scene helped with supplying water from a nearby hydrant, authorities say.

Nobody was found inside the home after primary and secondary searches were conducted.

HCFR says the person living at the home was changing a fuel pump on his car when something ignited the gasoline and caused the fire.

The fire then spread to another car, motorcycle and several gas tanks in the garage, firefighters say.

The quick action from fire crews helped limit the danger to only the garage and part of the laundry room located inside the home, the news release mentioned.