x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Jeep rear-ends Hillsborough school bus; sheriff's deputies on scene

Students were seen standing outside of the school bus while deputies responded to the crash.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A trip home on a school bus Monday afternoon in Hillsborough County came to an abrupt stop for some students following a crash.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at around 4:15 p.m. involving a school bus rear-ended by a Jeep, according to the agency.

The accident happened on Gibsonton Drive, near Oakridge Avenue.

A group of students was seen standing on the side of the road. At this time, there are no reported injuries, the sheriff's office explains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man accused of killing Hillsborough County teacher to go on trial in October

Before You Leave, Check This Out