Jeep rear-ends Hillsborough school bus; sheriff's deputies on scene

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A trip home on a school bus Monday afternoon in Hillsborough County came to an abrupt stop for some students following a crash.
Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at around 4:15 p.m. involving a school bus rear-ended by a Jeep, according to the agency.
The accident happened on Gibsonton Drive, near Oakridge Avenue.
A group of students was seen standing on the side of the road. At this time, there are no reported injuries, the sheriff's office explains.
