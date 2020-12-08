x
Hillsborough County

Crash sends car into Tampa jewelry store

Troopers said people were hurt in the crash but didn't say how many and how badly.

TAMPA, Fla. — A crash led to a car slamming into a Tampa jewelry store early Wednesday morning. 

Florida Highway Patrol said two cars crashed, sending one of them into Midtown Jewelry Store on Dale Mabry Highway. Troopers said people were hurt in the crash but didn't say how many and how badly.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

