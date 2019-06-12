SUN CITY CENTER, Fla — A driver had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home Friday at West Del Webb Boulevard and Lyndhurst Drive, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

HCFR says neither the driver, nor anyone inside the Sun City Center home was hurt.

Investigators say they are not sure anyone was home at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter