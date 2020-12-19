Car crashes into house in Tampa

People inside the house are OK, Tampa police say.

TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people are being tended to after their car crashed into a house Saturday afternoon, Tampa Fire Rescue said.

It happened in the area of N. Tampania Avenue and W. Columbus Drive.

Everyone inside the house is fine, Tampa police said, earlier saying the driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Another person was said to be in the car but their condition is not yet known.

Tampa Fire Rescue in a later update clarified to say efforts are ongoing to get two people out of the car.

Columbus Drive is closed in the area as police and fire rescue activity remains active. It's not yet known what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

