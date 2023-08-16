Car catches fire in downtown Tampa parking garage

Firefighters said the flames spread to two other adjacent cars.

TAMPA, Florida — Firefighters responded to a parking garage Wednesday morning in downtown Tampa after a car caught fire on the fourth floor, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out in the garage off of E Zack Street and N Jefferson Street near the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

Firefighters told 10 Tampa Bay that after the first car caught fire, the flames spread to two additional cars. The second car had just mild exposure to the fire.

Photos of the scene show extensive damage to at least one car.

Zack Street was closed at Jefferson Street while fire crews responded. The road has since reopened.