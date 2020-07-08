x
Kennedy Bridge closed in Tampa after car hits light pole

The light pole fell down over the bridge after the car hit it while it was driving into downtown Tampa.
Credit: Bert Moreno | 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — The Kennedy Bridge in downtown Tampa was closed to traffic Friday afternoon after it appears a car hit the light pole.

Video and photos show a black Nissan car with damage to its front passenger side and the front right wheel missing. It appears the car hit one side of the pole holding up the traffic signal, causing it to fall down over the bridge. 

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash or how long the bridge would remain closed.

