Hillsborough County

Deputies search for man accused of deadly Plant City shooting

Carl Lee is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Carl Lee

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Deputies are on the lookout for a man wanted in a deadly shooting that happened last week.

Law enforcement responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of South County Line and Medulla roads in Plant City on a report of a shooting, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

An adult man was found dead in a shed, deputies said.

Carl Lee, 44, has been identified as the suspected shooter, and he's wanted on a charge of second-degree murder. It's believed he's driving a newer model white Honda sedan. Lee also could be armed with a handgun, deputies said.

"Lee is a known offender to law enforcement and is currently on felony probation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Anyone with information about Lee's whereabouts is asked to call 813-247-8200.

