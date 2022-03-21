Deputies search for man accused of deadly Plant City shooting

Carl Lee is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Deputies are on the lookout for a man wanted in a deadly shooting that happened last week.

Law enforcement responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of South County Line and Medulla roads in Plant City on a report of a shooting, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

An adult man was found dead in a shed, deputies said.

Carl Lee, 44, has been identified as the suspected shooter, and he's wanted on a charge of second-degree murder. It's believed he's driving a newer model white Honda sedan. Lee also could be armed with a handgun, deputies said.

"Lee is a known offender to law enforcement and is currently on felony probation," the sheriff's office said in a statement.