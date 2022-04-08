Search warrant: Dog heard 'whimpering' prior to deadly Plant City shooting

One witness says Carl Lee told them the man killed was "beating on the dog for ten minutes."

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from when Carl Lee was arrested.

An affidavit for a search warrant filed in the Hillsborough County court system is shedding more light on the events that led up to a deadly March shooting in Plant City.

It all dates back to around 8:30 p.m. on March 17 when the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of South County Line and Medulla roads on a report of a shooting.

Carl Lee, 44, would later be identified by authorities as the man behind the gun. A search ensued and on March 21, deputies say they found Lee hiding under a trailer in Lithia and arrested him.

According to court documents, several people who were interviewed the night of the shooting mentioned hearing a dog whimper and yelp before shots were fired.

One of those interviewed was a man named Jack Bridges who was staying in a shed at the property where the shooting is reported to have occurred. According to Bridges, there was a "commotion near the front door of the shed" followed by the "yelping whine of a dog."

The "commotion" was followed by the man killed stating "I know what you want" and the sound of a gunshot, according to Bridges' account. Court documents state that moments later the man killed stumbled into Bridges' shed with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

When asked who shot him, the man pointed over his shoulder with his thumb toward the front door, court documents state. Outside Bridges told authorities he saw a man named Michael Story in the driver's seat of a car in the driveway with Lee beside it.

Lee is also accused of making statements saying the man killed "got up b****ing and left" and "don't call the law."

Angela Stonys also told authorities she heard a dog howling and the man killed yelling at the dog from her shed prior to the sound of a gunshot ringing out. When she says she went outside to see what was going on, Lee's voice called out to her to "go back inside."

According to Stonys account, Lee then came into her shed saying the man killed was "beating on the dog for ten minutes" and that Lee saw him pick up a brick "to smash the dog's head." Stonys also told the sheriff's office Lee confessed to shooting the man.

A third witness, Michael Story also told deputies he saw the man killed striking the dog with his hands and the dog whimpering before a gunshot rang out.

"He looked up immediately and saw Carl Lee walking toward him (Michael). Carl was walking directly from the area of the gunshot's sound," court documents read.

Story also told the sheriff's office Lee told him to "get the f**k out of here."

Based on the "thoroughly consistent statements" from witnesses, the search warrant affidavit states authorities believe the man killed was striking or physically disciplining his own dog when he was shot by Lee.