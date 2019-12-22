TAMPA, Fla. — The Carnival Legend cruise ship hit by another ship Friday in Mexico has returned to Port Tampa Bay.
Dark marks were seen on the otherwise white ship as it docked early Sunday morning, and passengers were seen getting off the ship.
Carnival Cruise said its Carnival Glory ship made an allision with the Tampa-based Carnival Legend while it was trying to dock in Cozumel. The cruise line said six people were hurt.
No disruption to either ships' planned itineraries is expected.
The company released the following statement Friday:
"Carnival Glory had an allision with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was in the process of docking when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already docked. We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.
We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel. Since our initial assessment, six guests with minor injuries have presented themselves to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation."
