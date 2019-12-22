TAMPA, Fla. — The Carnival Legend cruise ship hit by another ship Friday in Mexico has returned to Port Tampa Bay.

Dark marks were seen on the otherwise white ship as it docked early Sunday morning, and passengers were seen getting off the ship.

Carnival Cruise said its Carnival Glory ship made an allision with the Tampa-based Carnival Legend while it was trying to dock in Cozumel. The cruise line said six people were hurt.

No disruption to either ships' planned itineraries is expected.

RELATED: Two Carnival cruise ships collide in Cozumel, Mexico

The company released the following statement Friday:

"Carnival Glory had an allision with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was in the process of docking when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already docked. We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.

We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel. Since our initial assessment, six guests with minor injuries have presented themselves to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation."

Photos: Carnival cruise ships crash in Cozumel A photo from Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon shows the damage to the Carnival Glory after a collision with the Carnival Legend. The Carnival Glory maneuvers into the dock at Cozumel, Mexico, moments before colliding with the Carnival Legend on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo from Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon The Carnival Glory (right) maneuvers into the dock at Cozumel, Mexico, moments before colliding with the Carnival Legend (left) on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo from Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon A look at the damage on the Carnival Glory after it collided with the Carnival Legend in Cozumel on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo from Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon The Carnival Glory maneuvers into the dock at Cozumel, Mexico, moments before colliding with the Carnival Legend on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo from Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter