Woman's body found in Carrollwood; Hillsborough deputies call death 'suspicious'

Authorities are asking for assistance in determining how she died.

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — A woman's body was found this past weekend in Carrollwood, and now Hillsborough deputies are asking for the public's help figuring out what happened to her.

The sheriff's office said the body was found around 3 p.m. Sunday along Four Oaks Road. Investigators say the woman's death was suspicious, and she appeared to have suffered trauma to her upper body.

“Our team of detectives is currently working to determine what led up to this tragic death,” Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "No tip is too small to report. We are asking anyone with information to come forward and share any information.”