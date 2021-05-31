Body of elderly person found in Carrollwood; Hillsborough deputies investigating

Deputies do not believe this was a random act of violence.

TAMPA, Fla. — The body of an elderly woman has been found at a home in the Carrollwood area, and deputies have launched an investigation due to suspected "foul play."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was on scene late Monday morning on Cypress Park Street, not far from Gunn Highway (County Road 587).

Investigators say they believe the deceased woman lived at the home, though that has yet to be formally confirmed. Friends contacted law enforcement Sunday after not seeing the woman since May 24.

Another person is being interviewed by detectives following "inconsistencies" in what that individual told investigators, according to Crystal Clark, chief communications officer with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"We have no reason to believe this was a random act of violence," Clark said.

Anyone with information that could help authorities is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.