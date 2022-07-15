First Lady Casey DeSantis announces expansion of Hope Florida services

Foster and adoptive families can now receive the resources offered by Hope Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Tampa on Friday to announce Hope Florida would be expanding its services to support foster and adoptive families across the state.

Hope Florida, according to the governor's office, is a program spearheaded by DeSantis and operated by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF). The program itself establishes "Care Navigators" that help Floridians in need "by identifying goals and removing barriers to economic self-sufficiency through local, community-based partners, including the private sector, faith-based institutions, and nonprofit organizations."

Originally, the program was aimed at helping people across Florida including public benefit customers, children aging out of foster care, pregnant mothers contending with substance use disorders and parents and families who need assistance.

Now, the program will expand its services to include support for foster and adoptive parents and families.

The first lady had additional announcements during her roundtable. One included providing mentorship opportunities that Care Navigators can connect children in the state with mentors. Back in April, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill allocating $70 million to promote "responsible" fatherhood in the state.

She also announced that $35 million in the state's budget will go to support foster and adoptive families and single parents across Florida. Each family is eligible to receive a one-time payment of $450.