Watch Live: First Lady Casey DeSantis, Florida surgeon general visit USF for roundtable

TAMPA, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida's top doctor are in Tampa to host a roundtable at the University of South Florida.
The governor's office did not release information on what DeSantis will be speaking about, but said the first lady would be making a "major" announcement.
She will be joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida and Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Orange Park.
The roundtable began around 9:30 a.m. USF Health's downtown campus in Tampa. 10 Tampa Bay will have a crew there and will be streaming the first lady's visit on our website, our free 10 Tampa Bay+ streaming app and on our Facebook page.