Employees of Tampa brunch restaurant blindsided by sudden closure

Former employees said they were notified by a group text message that the restaurant had been sold and they no longer had jobs.

TAMPA, Fla. — A group of restaurant workers in Tampa said they were blindsided and are now stuck in limbo following the surprise closure of Cask Social Kitchen.

Cask Social owners sold their space to LALA St. Pete this week, a restaurant looking to expand its restaurant and karaoke business in Tampa.

Omar Elgaouni, a former bartender at Cask Social, said employees were not given any advanced notice about the sale. They were told about it by text message on Monday.

"The owners should have told us something," Elgaouni said. "All they cared about was money, they didn't want to fill anyone in on the situation. They only cared about the deal."

One former employee, Abby Robins, shared the news on Facebook, writing:

"All of the employees at Cask Social were shocked to find out that the restaurant was shut down without any notice from the owners. We were not given time to find a new job, any sort of severance, or even time to mourn the loss of our close knit family."

The employees are now asking for financial support to help all of the workers through the transition.

"We are looking to raise money for all of the front of house and back of house employees to get us through the month while looking for other jobs. This was such a sudden happening and all of us are at a loss for words. Any donation could help us out so much," Rollins wrote.

The CEO of Cask Social Kitchen, Steven Bishop, told 10 Tampa Bay over the phone that there was no better way to handle the situation.

He said there could be no heads-up in case the sale fell through, and expressed concern employees would have left prematurely. Bishop also said he's offered to help the former employees look for new work but no one has taken him up on it.