Man on Causeway Boulevard hit, killed by oncoming SUV

TAMPA, Fla. — A 27-year-old man on Causeway Boulevard was hit and killed early Sunday by an oncoming SUV.
It happened around 6:19 a.m. Sunday near 82nd Street S., according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
Troopers say the SUV, driven by a 78-year-old Wimauma man, came across the 27-year-old who had been sitting or lying down in the road. The SUV crashed into the pedestrian, killing him.
The FHP did not release additional detail about the 27-year-old's identity other than he was from Brandon.
