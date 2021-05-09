x
Man on Causeway Boulevard hit, killed by oncoming SUV

The 27-year-old was sitting or lying down on the road, Florida troopers said.
TAMPA, Fla. — A 27-year-old man on Causeway Boulevard was hit and killed early Sunday by an oncoming SUV.

It happened around 6:19 a.m. Sunday near 82nd Street S., according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say the SUV, driven by a 78-year-old Wimauma man, came across the 27-year-old who had been sitting or lying down in the road. The SUV crashed into the pedestrian, killing him.

The FHP did not release additional detail about the 27-year-old's identity other than he was from Brandon.

