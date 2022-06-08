Cave-in on road near downtown Tampa forces closure

It's not yet known when westbound West Brorein will open to traffic.

TAMPA, Fla. — Emergency road work is underway near the downtown area as crews investigate a cave-in and possible damage to an underground wastewater pipe, the city said in a statement.

Westbound West Brorein at South Parker Street located just west of the Hillsborough River is closed until further notice.

This closure is likely to affect traffic during the evening rush hour, so drivers are being warned of the closure and to watch out for barricades and signage in the area.

A city spokesperson reiterated there is no timeline as to when the road will reopen to traffic.