No one was hurt, the sheriff's office said.

TAMPA, Fla. — No arrests have been made in what deputies are calling an apparent attempted robbery at a jewelry store inside the Citrus Park Town Center.

Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. to the mall, located at 8021 Citrus Park Town, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The agency says it's not yet known which jewelry store was targeted, whether it was a major chain store or a kiosk that sells jewelry.