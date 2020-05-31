x
Champs Sports on fire in Tampa

Firefighters are being escorted to the store's Fowler Avenue location by police because of reports of looting in the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Champs Sports store on Fowler Avenue is on fire as crowds of people remain at the University Mall across the street.

Tampa Fire Rescue reports they are being escorted into the area by Tampa police because of reports of looting in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

