Channelside neighbors wait for relief after Tampa sound ordinance is repealed

On April 7, city staff will present an ordinance to offer immediate relief for the Channelside district.

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s hard to keep up with the back and forth over the noise ordinance in Tampa, but here’s a quick summary:

There was a noise ordinance in place that people said was ineffective.

Then council voted in a stricter ordinance that people said was unfair to entertainment districts.

Then community meetings meant to help propose changes to that new ordinance were canceled.

Then last week, council repealed the stricter ordinance altogether, ending up back at square one.

Business owners like Yuppie CEO Mammie Luke in Ybor City are happy the music won’t be turned down.

“The music keeps it going, we walk down the street, you can just hear different vibes,” she said.

But over in Channelside, homeowners who live near party businesses say they don’t have any relief.

“We just want some sleep,” said Steven Schwartz, who lives in the area. “Amplified sound today is not what it used to be. We don’t only hear the noise, we hear the vibration. The pounding vibration, sometimes all the way up to the 26th floor.”

But help may be on the way…again.

On April 7, city staff will present an ordinance to offer immediate relief for the Channelside district, and a community engagement plan will be presented later that month on April 21.