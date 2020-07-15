Silver Alert issued for missing Englewood man

Deputies say Charles Polk, 83, was last seen in the area of Interstate 275 and Interstate 4 in Tampa around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs your help in locating a missing 83-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.

The agency issued a Silver Alert for Charles Polk of Englewood who was last seen Wednesday in the area of the 2900 block of S. McCall Road.

Polk is said to have been wearing an unknown colored t-shirt and khaki cargo shorts when he went missing. He is about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair.

Officials believe that he may be traveling in the Tampa area in a red 2006 Chevrolet Colorado with a Florida Marine Corps tag: UUR5F.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Polk was last seen in the area of Interstate 275 and Interstate 4 around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday in Tampa and "did not know exactly where he was."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or call 911.

