Silver Alert issued for missing Englewood man

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs your help in locating a missing 83-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.
The agency issued a Silver Alert for Charles Polk of Englewood who was last seen Wednesday in the area of the 2900 block of S. McCall Road.
Polk is said to have been wearing an unknown colored t-shirt and khaki cargo shorts when he went missing. He is about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair.
Officials believe that he may be traveling in the Tampa area in a red 2006 Chevrolet Colorado with a Florida Marine Corps tag: UUR5F.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Polk was last seen in the area of Interstate 275 and Interstate 4 around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday in Tampa and "did not know exactly where he was."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or call 911.
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
- Hillsborough County Schools to consider 2-week delay to start school
- Florida couple fined $2,000 for violating Canada's quarantine order
- Florida's recent record day for COVID-19 might not have been quite that high
- Shaquille O'Neal stops to help woman after tire blows on I-75 in Florida
- Doctors call on community to slow COVID spread as hospitals see increase in patients
- Florida reports 133 more COVID-19 deaths, adds 9,194 confirmed cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter