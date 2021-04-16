Riverview Chick-fil-A team member jumps into action to help coworkers caught in storm

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is recognizing one of its Tampa Bay area store team members for his heroic actions when severe weather hit.
The popular chicken food chain said Nate Armstead was working Saturday at the Riverview location on Summerfield Crossing when he rushed to help his coworkers who were outside when storms hit.
Photos grabbed from surveillance at the restaurant show Nate bracing himself against the winds as he guided the employees who were working drive-thru back inside.
"When the weather turned on a dime, Nate didn’t hesitate to rush to the team members who were serving guests in our drive-thru," according to a Facebook post. "We wanted to shoutout and praise this act of bravery shown on Nate’s behalf, as well as thank all of our team members who pulled through such a difficult night and continued to serve this community with love & care."
Nate said he is just thankful everyone is okay.
“When the wind picked up and the storm rolled in so quickly, I knew I needed to help get them to safety. We’re like family here at Chick-fil-A Riverview, so I did what I would have done for my younger siblings,” Nate said.
Way to go, Nate!
