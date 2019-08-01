TAMPA, Fla. -- A 3-year-old child has been taken to a hospital following a shooting at a northeast Tampa apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Riverhills Drive and Rio Bravo Court.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the extent of the child's injuries but say he is in surgery.

Police at the complex say several people were in the apartment unit at the time of the shooting. One person still is sought for questioning.

