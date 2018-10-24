TAMPA, Fla. -- Hillsborough County deputies and emergency crews are responding after a vehicle hit a child near the University of South Florida.

It happened Wednesday morning on 42nd Street near the Willow Brooke Apartments in Tampa.

Authorities tell 10News the child is awake and breathing, but the extent of the victim's injuries is not immediately clear.

Traffic continues to flow through the area, despite a partial roadblock. Investigators may need to shut down more lanes as they try to piece together what happened.

The vehicle remains on scene.

