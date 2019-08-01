TAMPA, Fla. -- A child has been taken to a hospital following a shooting at a northeast Tampa apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Riverhills Drive and Rio Bravo Court.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the extent of the child's injuries.

Investigators at the complex are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.