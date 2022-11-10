Child killed in Tampa motor scooter crash

The crash happened near the intersection of West Hillsborough Avenue and North Himes Avenue.

TAMPA, Fla — A 7-year-old boy died after his father lost control of the motor scooter they were riding on and landed in front of an oncoming car, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said.

At around 7 p.m., the boy and his father were traveling on the motor scooter along West Hillsborough Avenue near North Himes Avenue. The two were on the way to the gas station before the dad lost control and crashed.

The father and son were taken to nearby St. Joseph's Hospital where the 7-year-old was pronounced dead, according to authorities. The extent of the dad's injuries were not immediately released.