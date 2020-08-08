x
Hillsborough County

10-year-old takes Chrysler for a late night drive

He and the sedan have since been found.
TAMPA, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy has been found after taking a car for a drive.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies say the boy took a black Chrysler 300 for a spin. He drove away from his home just before 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of N 15th Street and E 127th Avenue in Tampa.

Investigators later found the car abandoned nearby.

Sheriff Chad Chronister put out a call for help finding him. The child was located Saturday morning.

