Hillsborough man arrested for child sex abuse material: FDLE

FDLE agents found video and images of child sexual abuse material on Roderic Lamont Cole's computer during a search of his home.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A 45-year-old Hillsborough County man was arrested Friday on 12 counts of child sexual abuse material and one count of transmission of child sexual abuse material, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"Agents obtained a search warrant for Cole’s residence and during the search, Cole’s computer was located and turned on," Law enforcement explained.

"On the computer screen was a paused video and multiple minimized images of child sexual abuse material."

Authorities said the case against Seffner man began back on July 7, 2022, when agents received a cyber top from Tampa Police Department about "a computer user advertising at least one file containing previously identified child sexual abuse material."

FDLE said they were able to locate Cole using investigative techniques.