Hillsborough foster parents report late payments, miscommunication amid agency transition

Children's Network of Hillsborough took over as the lead foster care agency on July 1 when the Eckerd Connects contract expired.

TAMPA, Fla. — Foster care systems across the Tampa Bay region are at a crossroads as agencies try to reinvent their reputation and cultivate a new culture.

The Florida Department of Children and Families cut ties with Eckerd Connects after years as the lead foster care agency in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties.

As reports of overworked case managers, neglected children, and frustrated foster parents increased, the state brought on two new agencies to turn things around, with Children's Network taking on Hillsborough County and Family Support Services overseeing Pasco and Pinellas counties.

One month in with the new agency, and some foster parents in Hillsborough county are complaining of miscommunication and delayed payments.

Monique Spears is a foster mom in Hillsborough County currently taking care of a 5-year-old, 9-month-old and 2-month-old.

She said the additional checks sent out by Gov. Ron DeSantis for foster kids were a welcomed surprise, but it created confusion in Hillsborough County because foster families didn't receive the annual back-to-school clothing allowance.

"The biggest issue right now is the financial aspect of it, some have biological children, some people, they may not live pay check to pay check but back-to-school is a very expensive time of year," said Spears, who showed 10 Tampa Bay a $90 receipt for her foster daughter's uniform polos.

Spears put off buying school supplies until she got the check from the state. Now, she's rushing to buy supplies Tuesday night ahead of the first day on Wednesday.

"When we were supposed to get those checks and they didn’t come out and (the) tax-free holiday has passed, it kind of put all of us in a really tough situation," she said.

Spears said getting the clothing allowance checks is one of many problems since the Children's Network took over.

"There’s no communication and that’s the biggest problem right now," Spears said.

Other parents who wanted to remain anonymous also told 10 Tampa Bay stories of frustration and chaos. In one instance, a foster parent said she can't get the necessary paperwork to take her foster child to the dentist. Spears says she had to pay out of pocket for doctor appointments for her 2-month-old.

"They’ve already had a tough life. They shouldn’t have to come into care and struggle to get a pair of tennis shoes or new clothes because they didn’t come with any," Spears said.

The Children's Network of Hillsborough sent 10 Tampa Bay a statement saying, in part, "Children’s Network of Hillsborough has received some reports of parents not receiving checks, and our team is working quickly to ensure that all records are updated and payments made." You can view the whole statement here.

10 Tampa Bay obtained an e-mail from the agency saying, "We were unable to obtain Eckerd Connects' database of electronic payment information, which meant that some foster parents who would typically receive an electronic payment were instead mailed checks."

The e-mail went on to say, "We have received some reports of foster parents not receiving their payments. We are reviewing every case where a payment was not received, updating information and processing payments as quickly as possible."