'Christmas in July' kicks off at Busch Gardens bringing deals, new haunted house this fall

It's all part of Howl-O-Scream and for a limited time, guests can save 70% on a single-night ticket during the "Sinister Sale."

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens is bringing in the holiday spirit with its "Christmas in July" extravaganza.

"Christmas in July" is bringing exciting deals and the announcement of a new holiday-themed haunted house at Busch Garden's Howl-O-Scream event this fall, Busch Gardens said in a news release.

The new haunted house, "The Residence: Home for the Holidays," will join the lineup of haunted houses including "The Forgotten" and "Witch of the Woods." The park is expected to reveal more haunted house attractions in the coming months.

If that's not enough, guests can also score limited-time Sinister Sale savings of up to 70% with single-night tickets starting at $29.99, according to the park.

Thrillseekers will also be able to ride nighttime attractions like Iron Gwazi, the world's fastest and steepest hybrid coaster.

"Iron Gwazi is one of seven thrill rides available at the parkwide haunt event," Busch Gardens says.